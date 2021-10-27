Cuba curbs quarantine as it prepares to welcome back tourists

Cuba will open its borders and ease entry requirements next month after vaccinating most of its people with home-grown Covid-19 drugs, allowing it to welcome back overseas visitors and giving a shot in the arm to its ailing tourist industry.

Tough restrictions due to the pandemic, a drastic reduction in flights to Cuba, and a US ban on most travel to the Communist-run island under former US president Donald Trump have hobbled the travel industry and left Cuba trailing regional competitors such as the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas and Cancun.

But from November 15, Cuba will only require visitors to carry proof of vaccination or a recent PCR test to enter the country, replacing what were previously among the strictest protocols in the Caribbean, involving a quarantine period and multiple PCR tests.

A fully vaccinated population will prove a key selling point for an island already well-regarded for its safety, beaches and turquoise waters, said Francisco Camps, who supervises Spanish firm Sol Melia’s 32 hotels in Cuba.

“Cuba will be one of the safest sanitary destinations and we believe that we can reach visitations similar to 2019 by the end of next year,” he said.