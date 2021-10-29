IN PICS | Tour the world through the best panoramic photos of 2021

The winners of the 2021 Epson International Pano Awards were recently announced and anyone who loves a bit of armchair travel would do well to browse the shortlist gallery.

Essentially, it is a tour of wonderfully captured places from the US to Dubai, from Australia to Russia, from Namibia to Slovenia and everywhere in between.

And with the competition divided into four main categories — natural and built environments for both amateurs and pros — the subjects are incredibly diverse, sweeping from mountains to museumgoers, from fishing boats to copper mines, from cloud-covered skyscrapers to exploding spring blossoms.

Founded in 2009 by Australian landscape photographer David Evans, the competition is the world’s largest dedicated solely to panoramic photography. This year it attracted 5,378 entries from 1,245 professional and amateur photographers in 97 countries, which the organisers call “amazing stats for a competition held in the middle of a global pandemic”.