Road trippers, plot a spooky stop in the ghost town of Putsonderwater

With its derelict buildings and prized gardens gone to rot, this abandoned Northern Cape town boasts 'ruin porn' aplenty, writes Ilse Zietsman

Look up “ghost towns of SA” on Wikipedia and you will find four. Ghost towns, of course, are not towns with ghosts in them but towns that have been abandoned and left to rot by once-thriving populations.



It’s no surprise then that the four mentioned in SA are old gold-rush towns: Millwood in the Western Cape, near Knysna; Leydsdorp and Schoemansdal in Limpopo; and Eureka, in Mpumalanga...