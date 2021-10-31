'Where in the World?'
WIN R500 | Name the party island where you'll find Colònia de Sant Jordi
This sleepy shot from a Spanish 'party island' was shortlisted in a recent photography competition. Name the island and you could win a cash prize
31 October 2021 - 00:00
The winners of the 2021 Epson International Pano Awards were recently announced and anyone who loves a bit of armchair travel would do well to browse the shortlist gallery.
Essentially, it is a tour of wonderfully captured places from the US to Dubai, from Australia to Russia, from Namibia to Slovenia and everywhere in between. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.