WATCH | Leopard cub dodges hungry hyena in life-or-death situation

The video was captured by Moosa Varachia while on a safari in the famous park.

Varachia described the sighting as an “emotional roller coaster”.

“We had just had an incredible sighting of a male leopard at the N’waswitshaka waterhole and it was time for the dreaded drive to the gate, which brings the end to the day.

“We stopped and a young leopard was sitting in the dense bush. We took some photos and videos and were just about to leave when I looked up and saw a clan of hyena approaching. I knew that this situation may not end well for the leopard cub,” said Varachia.