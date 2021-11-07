Desert to the Delta: pick your brand of luxury at these two Botswana camps

Choose Jack's Camp for its opulent, retro-fantasy tents in the desert or treehouse-style Tuludi for its fresh take on safaris. Better yet, do both

You go to Botswana to get reacquainted with time. The long, slow time of geology. Annual time marked out by the ebb and flow of the water. The daily beat of hunger and satiety. The small moments of momentary transcendence.



Everywhere you look, time is giving you a crash course on space and your relative place in it. From above in the small propeller planes that somehow feel more intimate and connected to the place than you imagine is possible so many feet up in the air — you may as well be watching one of those marvellous time-lapse films — but rewound to the very beginning of everything...