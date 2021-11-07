'Where in the World?'

WIN R500 | Name the city whose tourist board has an OnlyFans account

Frustrated by art censorship on social media, this city launched an 18+ account to promote its museums. Name it and you could win a cash prize

For as long as there have been artists, there have been nudes. From prehistoric cave painters to the ancient Greeks to the Renaissance, the human body in all its glory has been a steadfast focus of creative expression, and the world’s museums brim with drawings, paintings, sculptures and photographs of the naked form.



As social media has grown in clout as a marketing tool some art institutions have attempted to lure visitors via channels such as TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, only to fall foul of policies against “sexually explicit content”. Apparently, this has become a problem so frustrating that the tourist board of a certain European city recently staged a protest by opening an OnlyFans account. ..