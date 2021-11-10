WATCH | Once-in-a-lifetime sighting of leopard stealing lion cub leaves safari-goer in awe

A once-in-a-lifetime sighting left a safari-goer in awe when a leopard made off with a lion cub in Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park.

In a video shared by Latest Sightings, the leopard can be seen snatching the three-week-old lion and carrying it alive up a tree.

The shocking moment was captured by Canadian lawyer Scott Hyman.

“At first I was shocked by what I saw, but quickly accepted it as part of nature,” said Hyman.

“While my heart broke for the cub, I was excited and thrilled to have witnessed such a rare event, a once-in-a-lifetime wildlife viewing.”

