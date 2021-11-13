Five of the most affordable US cities to add to your bucket list as travel reopens
Now that the US has opened its borders to vaccinated travellers, we've made a list of the top five most affordable cities to visit — and what to see in each
This week , the US finally opened its borders to vaccinated travellers. While it’s allowed families and loved ones to be reunited after almost two years of separation, the move also offers another travel destination for vaccinated South Africans eager to explore international shores again.
Given the rand-dollar exchange rate, it is perhaps not the cheapest destination for South Africans to travel to but online travel comparison platform ParkSleepFly has put together a list of the most affordable cities in the US for travellers to explore.
Comparing a number of factors, such as the average cost of a draught of beer, a mid-range bottle of wine, a meal in an inexpensive restaurant, the taxi fare to travel 1km, a one-way ticket on public transport, and the price of a one-night stay in a hotel at the weekend, it ranked some of the biggest cities according to their affordability.
1. OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA
Coming in as the cheapest city on the list is Oklahoma City, with an affordability score of 8.58 out of 10. It has the cheapest beer, costing on average $3 (R46), cheapest average meal in a restaurant at $11.50 (R176), and cheapest average night in a hotel at $106 (R1,622). A bottle of wine will set you back about $12.00 (R183).
Getting around using public transport will cost you $2.00 (R31) for a one-way ticket and an average 1km trip using a taxi will cost you $1.65 (R25).
Apart from its good affordability score, Oklahoma is a good stop for anyone with a fascination with the Old West. It’s home to the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum where you can visit a turn-of-the-century model town and explore interactive galleries on Native American culture, the American cowboy, and rodeos.
2. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA
It’s the cheap cost of getting around that pushes Indianapolis into the number two spot on the list with an affordability score of 8 out of 10. The cost of a one-way ticket using public transport costs $1.75 (R27) and a 1km taxi fare costs on average $1.24 (R19).
A draught of beer costs about $3.50 (R54), a bottle of wine $10.97 (R168), a meal in a restaurant $15.00 (R229), and a night in a hotel $179 (R2,738).
If you’re planning a visit around May, you won’t want to miss the Indianapolis 500, or Indie 500 — the world’s biggest single-day racing event.
For more of a cultural flair any other time of the year, there’s always Newfields, a 62-hectare campus which combines nature and the arts. It’s home to the Virginia B. Fairbanks Art and Nature Park, the Indianapolis Art Museum, and a beer garden, among other attractions.
3. TUCSON, ARIZONA
Tucson scores 7.96 out of 10 for it's affordability. It has the second best cost of a night’s stay in a hotel at $134 (R2,050) and it’s also the second best option in terms of getting around, with a one-way ticket on local transport costing $1.75 (R27) and a 1km taxi fare costing on average $1.37 (R21).
In terms of dining out, an average meal in a restaurant will cost you $14.00 (R214), a beer will cost you $4.00 (R61), and a bottle of wine $12.00 (R184).
If you’re interested in visiting some of the national parks in the US, Saguaro National Park in Tucson should be added to your list. What makes it a unique destination is its collection of the country’s largest cacti, the giant saguaro — after which the park is named — which can grow up to 12-metres tall.
4. MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE
This city in Tennessee scores 7.87 out of 10 for its affordability. The average cost of a bottle of wine in Memphis is a cool $10.00 (R153) — the cheapest out of the five cities. Beer costs $4.50 (R69), a meal in a restaurant $15.00 (R229), and a night’s stay in a hotel $172 (R2,629).
A one-way ticket on public transport will cost about $1.75 (R27) and a 1km ride in a taxi $1.49 (R23).
For fans, a trip to Memphis is incomplete without paying homage to Elvis by visiting Graceland, the mansion and 5.6-hectare estate once owned by the King of Rock ‘n Roll.
Take a tour of the mansion; find Elvis’ pink Cadillac in the Presley Motors Automobile Museum; explore Elvis Presley's Memphis, an entertainment and Elvis-themed exhibition complex; and end with dinner and a show.
5. SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS
San Antonio scores 7.77 out of 10 and is the best priced city for a one-way ticket on public transport at $1.50 (R23), with a 1km taxi trip costing about the same.
To dine out will cost an average of $15.00 (R229) per meal, a beer will cost $3.60 (R55), a bottle of wine $12.00 (R183), and a one-night stay in a hotel $161 (R2,462).
Possibly the most popular attraction in town — and one of the most popular in Texas — is the San Antonio River Walk, a 24km series of walkways ambling along the San Antonio River on which you can shop, dine, visit museums, or even take a leisurely boat ride.
• To see the complete list of findings, as well as the most expensive cities to visit, visit the ParkSleepFly travel blog.