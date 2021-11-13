Five of the most affordable US cities to add to your bucket list as travel reopens

This week , the US finally opened its borders to vaccinated travellers. While it’s allowed families and loved ones to be reunited after almost two years of separation, the move also offers another travel destination for vaccinated South Africans eager to explore international shores again.

Given the rand-dollar exchange rate, it is perhaps not the cheapest destination for South Africans to travel to but online travel comparison platform ParkSleepFly has put together a list of the most affordable cities in the US for travellers to explore.

Comparing a number of factors, such as the average cost of a draught of beer, a mid-range bottle of wine, a meal in an inexpensive restaurant, the taxi fare to travel 1km, a one-way ticket on public transport, and the price of a one-night stay in a hotel at the weekend, it ranked some of the biggest cities according to their affordability.

1. OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA

Coming in as the cheapest city on the list is Oklahoma City, with an affordability score of 8.58 out of 10. It has the cheapest beer, costing on average $3 (R46), cheapest average meal in a restaurant at $11.50 (R176), and cheapest average night in a hotel at $106 (R1,622). A bottle of wine will set you back about $12.00 (R183).

Getting around using public transport will cost you $2.00 (R31) for a one-way ticket and an average 1km trip using a taxi will cost you $1.65 (R25).