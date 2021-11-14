Icebergs ahoy! Direct flights from Cape Town to Antarctica signal new era in adventure tourism
For just R800,00 you can now beat the heat in the perfect chill-out destination
14 November 2021 - 00:00
Boutique tourism company White Desert has begun direct flights direct from Cape Town to Antarctica, where well-insulated tourists are getting up close with icebergs and emperor penguins.
Antarctic tourism and exploration is booming, due partly to the way the Covid pandemic has led to pent-up demand for “bucket list” trips. Cape Town has become a convenient springboard for flights to one of the world’s last pristine wilderness areas. Flight time is five-six hours...
