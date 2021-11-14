Tackle a trip to Scotland with rugby, haggis, whisky and more whisky

From Edinburgh to the Highlands, those who embrace the Scots' finest traditions will be welcomed as one of their own

If there’s a country out there with more character than Scotland, then it exists only in an alternate universe. In our world, the real world, the Scots take this cake and its crumbs too, having cultivated a tapestry of rich traditions and endearing idiosyncrasies that are beyond beating — from their dress, and their food and drink, to their language and accents, and much in between.



If you’re not Scottish and have no Scottish connections, fear not; this is a hospitable place where anyone who’ll embrace their customs — as some friends and I did with the passion and gusto of pure-bred locals — can get to be satisfyingly Scots, for a little while at least...