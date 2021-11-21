Island-hopping in the Maldives is pure, barefoot bliss

After the adventure of arriving by boat and seaplane, you can utterly relax into eating, drinking, swimming and lazy gazing at the incredible turquoise sea

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

It’s quite a journey flying to the Maldives. Well, if you don’t charter your own private jet of course. But, as they say, the journey is half the fun and travelling has never been this much fun. Even packing for an overseas trip was exciting — sarongs, shorts, swimming costumes, books and gallons of sunscreen. Basically all you need for the Maldives — and a few smart clothes for lunch and dinner.



I travelled via Doha on Qatar Airways. It’s a bustling crossroads but easy to navigate, and the airport staff are happy to direct you to your gate. I then flew to the capital of the Republic of Maldives, Malé, which I saw for only a few minutes from the tiny window on the plane. It’s a small city, packed with buildings that seem so close together they are nearly on top of each other, but there are only a few skyscrapers. I learnt later from a few people that it’s a thriving metropolis and expensive to live in. (One Maldivian rufiyaa equals R1, but things are pricey — think Hong Kong prices — and the US dollar is the preferred currency.)..