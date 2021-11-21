'Where in the World?'
WIN R500 | Name the South Pole research spot now taking day trippers
Paying guests can sleep in luxury pods in Antarctica and fly in to this research station at the lowest point on Earth. Name it and you could win a cash prize
21 November 2021 - 00:00
Antarctica, the coldest, highest, loneliest place on Earth, is often called the Last Great Wilderness. While tourism there has been steadily increasing over the past few decades, it remains a rare experience by global travel standards, and those who do make it mostly sail for days on passenger vessels from South American ports to the Antarctic Peninsula region.
Now a British boutique-tourism company called White Desert (https://white-desert.com/) is offering luxury trips to the ice-covered continent in just five hours, with direct flights on a private Gulfstream jet from Cape Town. Once there, visitors can choose stays of between five and 23 nights in one of two fancy camps, 122km apart. ..
