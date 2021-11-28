Cruising

Comeback cruising: a week in the Med feels safer than a trip to the mall

On a week in the Mediterranean, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Epic delivers all the fun and none of the fear with a host of measures to combat Covid

It’s an Indian summer in Barcelona, and the balmy day has drawn more people than usual in the dwindling daylight to the pool. Some are in the water, doing a languid breaststroke with sunglasses on. Others come and go on the edges, clutching cocktails and strutting to the beat of the live ’80s cover band. Several lie in rows on sun-loungers with hats or books for faces. There’s whooping from the waterslides and cliques in the Jacuzzis, smartphones at the ready to capture the imminent sunset.



Once the light slips away, most of them will head off to change for dinner, then perhaps take in a show, hit the dance floor, the karaoke lounge, or maybe the casino. When finally they lie down to sleep, they’ll drift off wearing the smile of the happily exhausted holidaymaker. Only, the beds will be drifting too. ..