SA cruises cancelled: NCL calls off Cape Town season due to travel bans

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has cancelled its upcoming cruise season along the SA and Namibian coast due to concerns about the Omicron variant and the decision by several countries to impose travel bans on Southern Africa.

NCL, whose Norwegian Jade was meant to be sailing her first-ever SA cruise season this year, announced the postponement of its SA sailings for December and January in light of the global travel restrictions.

In a statement, the company said: “The safety of our guests, crew and communities we visit remains our highest priority. Accordingly, we continue to closely monitor the evolving global public health environment and are ready to adapt as needed. Given the recent concerns surrounding the Omicron variant, we have made the decision to cancel the five voyages on Norwegian Jade scheduled to depart from or disembark in SA beginning December 3 2021 through and including January 26 2022.

“All affected guests and travel partners will be contacted directly.”