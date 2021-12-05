'Where in the World?'
WIN R500 | Name the temple reached by Egypt's Avenue of Sphinxes
This 3,000-year-old path connecting the Temple of Karnak with another temple has just opened to the public. Name it and you could win a cash prize
05 December 2021 - 00:00
After decades of excavation and restoration work, Egypt opened a 3,000-year-old path between two temples to the public in a lavish ceremony that included fireworks, light shows and a re-enactment of an ancient festival featuring hundreds of performers in pharaonic costumes.
The Avenue of Sphinxes in Luxor is a 2.7km road, paved with sandstone blocks and flanked on both sides by hundreds of stone sphinxes, some of which have the traditional lion's body with a human head; others a lion's body with a ram's head. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.