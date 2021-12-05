'Where in the World?'

WIN R500 | Name the temple reached by Egypt's Avenue of Sphinxes

This 3,000-year-old path connecting the Temple of Karnak with another temple has just opened to the public. Name it and you could win a cash prize

After decades of excavation and restoration work, Egypt opened a 3,000-year-old path between two temples to the public in a lavish ceremony that included fireworks, light shows and a re-enactment of an ancient festival featuring hundreds of performers in pharaonic costumes.



The Avenue of Sphinxes in Luxor is a 2.7km road, paved with sandstone blocks and flanked on both sides by hundreds of stone sphinxes, some of which have the traditional lion's body with a human head; others a lion's body with a ram's head. ..