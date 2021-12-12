Excursion steam trains back on track as people hunger for escape

Ceres Rail Co reopens after a pandemic-induced shutdown and legal battle almost derailed the business, while Umgeni Steam Railway also rises again

A popular steam-powered tour train has chuffed back into the Elgin valley in the Overberg after grinding to a halt for almost two years because of the pandemic and a legal battle.



The last weekend of November saw the bright-red excursion train set off from Cape Town’s Waterfront and steam into the mist on its first run since March 2020 when the owners were forced to cancel services as the hard lockdown loomed...