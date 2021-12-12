Excursion steam trains back on track as people hunger for escape
Ceres Rail Co reopens after a pandemic-induced shutdown and legal battle almost derailed the business, while Umgeni Steam Railway also rises again
12 December 2021 - 00:00
A popular steam-powered tour train has chuffed back into the Elgin valley in the Overberg after grinding to a halt for almost two years because of the pandemic and a legal battle.
The last weekend of November saw the bright-red excursion train set off from Cape Town’s Waterfront and steam into the mist on its first run since March 2020 when the owners were forced to cancel services as the hard lockdown loomed...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.