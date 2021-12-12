SA’s rich bargain for cheaper luxury holidays as foreigners cancel
Villas range from R25,000 to R70,000 per night on average
12 December 2021 - 00:00
Wealthy South Africans are capitalising on international travel bans by pressing for discounted rates at luxurious holiday accommodation spots.
Property experts said the travel bans by several countries due to the Omicron variant has had luxury property owners scrambling to fill their units with South Africans who can afford the rates...
