Travel

Accidental Tourist

Delights, delicacies and dodgy dishes ... ah, the things we eat on our travels

Weird, wonderful and sometimes yucky food is part of the travel adventure

19 December 2021 - 00:00 By Rose Chinery

The pleasures of travel are many — seeing strange places, visiting famous sites, meeting new people and, perhaps the most interesting — tasting (or not) new foods.

My earliest memory of travel food was just before Herr Hitler messed up Europe. My father's job took us to many countries (I went to 13 schools in 16 years), and I recall being a four-year-old picky eater aboard the Simplon Orient Express headed for Turkey. “Don’t want that kind of food,” I said, until I was foiled by a canny Swiss restaurant steward. ..

