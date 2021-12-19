Off-tar and off-the-wall: A road trip in the Klein Karoo

Dirt roads, cars old and new, an alien crash site and a puzzled GPS are all part of the fun of going off-road in a place brimming with creative thinking

The house where DF Malan began his short career as a dominee has been deserted for years and is reputedly haunted. A flying saucer appears to have crash landed in SA during lockdown. And the old aircraft parked next to the N1 on Cape Town's northern fringe is a portal into a world of automotive wonder.



These are some of the seeds that took root in my infertile lockdown brain on a roadtrip that delivered a couple of more significant lessons: If you think you know your own country, you're wrong; and while it may be diminished, the tourism industry is alive. All it needs to get it kicking again is customers...