Competition

WIN R1,000 | Keep calm and take the 2021 Sunday Times Travel quiz

In a year of highs and lows for travel, how well do you remember the news we brought you from around the globe? Just 15 answers could win you a cash prize

1. In September, Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of the 25 best cities in the world. Pictured above is the city in Mexico which came first. Name the city.



A. Mexico City..