Local getaways
Ease into 2022 with a dip in one of Mzanzi's best bubble baths
These lodges, hotels and hostels take chilled-out getaways to the next level with unique bathtubs in incredible locations
31 December 2021 - 00:00
Few things say self-care like shutting yourself off from the rest of the world and sinking into a steaming hot bubble bath, with time to lie back, take a few deep breaths and clear your mind. Add a glass of wine (better yet, bubbly) and a spectacular view, and you have a winning combination. To start the new year, we’ve rounded up some of SA’s best bubble baths to add to your wellness travel bucket list for 2022.
AWAY WITH THE FAIRIES..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.