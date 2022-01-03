Private airfield in Lowveld could be the ultimate escape for jaded city dwellers

An airport on the outskirts of Barberton, Mpumalanga could be the dream home for someone who wants a bit of space — and their own runway.

The privately owned Barberton Airport sprawls over 45ha of bushveld and comes with a 1,000m runway, two houses — each with its own “control tower” looking out over the bush — an aircraft hangar and a workshop.

Included in the R5.5m price tag are a fire-fighting vehicle, a grader and a tractor equipped with a slasher for keeping the runway grass trimmed, always useful for anyone operating a bushveld airport.

The double-storey main house has six bedrooms, a control tower, a kitchen-bar, a lounge-dining area, a pool, a large hangar, a workshop and adjoining storeroom big enough to shelter two or three light aircraft.

The second house, which is halfway down the runway, was the airport’s former terminal building before being converted into a double-storey house.