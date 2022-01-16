Accidental Tourist

Sailing to SA years ago, there wasn’t much to do but weep and write

An emotional 12-day trip from Southampton to Cape Town was saved in large part by a letter to a sister

Long, long ago (doesn’t matter when, just trust me the second long is justified), I got on a ship with the boyfriend.



I don’t think of it often, but the memory was triggered recently when I read about a 12-day Norwegian coastal cruise, passing 100 fjords and 1,000 mountains...