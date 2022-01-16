Travel

Hotel Review

Shiver at ghosts and 'sjoe' over the Big 7 at this Eastern Cape golden oldie

Dating back to 1861, Zuurberg Mountain Village near Gqeberha offers a rich history that includes a ghost story, and has Africa’s Big Seven is on its doorstep

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
16 January 2022 - 00:00

What is a visit to a hotel with over 160 years worth of history without a good ghost story?

This one dates back to the origins of Zuurberg Mountain Village in the Addo region of the Eastern Cape, a hotel whose history can be traced as far back as 1858 when a pass, providing a direct route from Port Elizabeth — as it was then named — to Grahamstown (now Makhanda), Somerset East, Cradock and Colesberg, was opened in the Zuurberg Mountains...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Apple cider vinegar may well help, but it is no miracle cure Food
  2. Kruger visit is a perfect reminder of how lucky South Africans are Travel
  3. The Foulest Cape: A tour of SA’s most scandalous places Travel
  4. Introducing the Amarok bakkie to its ancestor, VW's vintage T2 Kombi Lifestyle
  5. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...