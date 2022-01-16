Hotel Review

Shiver at ghosts and 'sjoe' over the Big 7 at this Eastern Cape golden oldie

Dating back to 1861, Zuurberg Mountain Village near Gqeberha offers a rich history that includes a ghost story, and has Africa’s Big Seven is on its doorstep

What is a visit to a hotel with over 160 years worth of history without a good ghost story?



This one dates back to the origins of Zuurberg Mountain Village in the Addo region of the Eastern Cape, a hotel whose history can be traced as far back as 1858 when a pass, providing a direct route from Port Elizabeth — as it was then named — to Grahamstown (now Makhanda), Somerset East, Cradock and Colesberg, was opened in the Zuurberg Mountains...