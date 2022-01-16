'Where in the World?' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the London tower that houses the famous Big Ben bell

Big Ben has become synonymous with the famous tower and clock, though it's actually the name of the bell. Name the tower and you could win a cash prize

When Londoners rang in the new year this month, it was to the rare chiming of perhaps the world's most famous clock bell, Big Ben, at the north end of the Palace of Westminster in London, England.



The last time the beloved landmark — which has been keeping time in the UK capital since 1859 — had bonged regularly was in August 2017, when it was shut down and covered in scaffolding for an extensive repair project. It has taken more than four years to clean and restore the four faces, one on each side of the tower, as well as the chiming mechanism and approximately 1,000 working parts in the single biggest restoration effort in its 163-year history...