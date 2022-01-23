Sexy up the safari experience with a horse-riding trail through the bush

With its ‘Safari Reimagined’ concept, Babanango Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal offers immersive encounters that will test your muscles and stir your soul

Approaching the pair of rhinos that were partially hidden in the thicket, I felt both adrenaline and endorphins coursing through my veins. Seeing these creatures in the bush is always an exhilarating experience, this time even more so as we were not spectators on a game vehicle but on horseback.



In the testing phase for a new horse safari launching later this year, this was the first time the horses had ever met rhino, and vice versa, so the approach was gradual and calculated, giving each of them time to suss each other out. The rhino were still a fair distance away and it would take several such introductions before the two species would be comfortable with each other...