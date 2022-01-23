'Where in the World?' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the island where Airbnb is offering a rent-free year

After renovating a €1 fixer-upper, Airbnb is offering it rent-free to one lucky winner. Name the island where you'll find it and you could win a cash prize

Airbnb’s marketers have come up with some creative competitions over the years, with pretty out-there prizes. In 2019, for example, one couple won a sleepover with the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris. In 2018, the accommodation website tried to give away one night on the Great Wall of China (cancelled, however, after a social-media backlash).



Last year, it picked 12 people — out of more than 314,000 applicants — to enjoy free Airbnb stays around the world for 10 months. ..