'Where in the World?' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the island where Airbnb is offering a rent-free year
After renovating a €1 fixer-upper, Airbnb is offering it rent-free to one lucky winner. Name the island where you'll find it and you could win a cash prize
23 January 2022 - 00:00
Airbnb’s marketers have come up with some creative competitions over the years, with pretty out-there prizes. In 2019, for example, one couple won a sleepover with the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris. In 2018, the accommodation website tried to give away one night on the Great Wall of China (cancelled, however, after a social-media backlash).
Last year, it picked 12 people — out of more than 314,000 applicants — to enjoy free Airbnb stays around the world for 10 months. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.