'Where in the World?' Competition

WIN R500 | Name this town in SA that the world loves most

This coastal town in the Western Cape is SA’s highest-ranking on a list of the world’s 100 favourite places. Name it and you could win a cash prize

When it comes to picking travel destinations, we all know the power of word of mouth. One person’s (or, wink, publication’s) enthusing about a particular experience or place can plant a seed that, if reinforced by more sources over time, can eventually culminate in your putting in for that leave and scouring the web for flight prices and hotel deals.



A Canada-based marketing agency called Destination so understood this effect that in 2018 it launched the Tourism Sentiment Index — in brief, a measure of a destination’s ability to get people raving about its tourism offering. ..