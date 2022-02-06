'Where in the World?' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the home of the Philippines' famous Hanging Coffins

The town is famous for an ancient tribal tradition in which the dead are 'buried' high up on cliffs and cave walls. Name it and you could win a cash prize

You can go. You can't. They're open. They're closed. You just need a negative PCR. You'll have to quarantine on arrival in a hotel of the government's choosing ... For a while there, keeping up with international border policies for leisure travel, especially after Omicron, felt a bit like The Amazing Race and Red Light, Green Light from Squid Game had a baby.



South Africans and our neighbours could all rightfully have a case of whiplash, as countries from the US to the UK, from Mauritius to the Seychelles, have opened, then closed, then opened again. ..