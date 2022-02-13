Travel

'Where in the World?' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the city with the #1 tourist attraction for lovers

The legendary canals of this European city have just been named the world's most romantic tourist attraction. Name it and you could win a cash prize

13 February 2022 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

It's the second week of February, which of course means love — or something like it — is in the air. Woolies is stuffed with heart-shaped chocolates, the Netflorist folks are (I imagine) doing extra burpees to get in gear for the big day, and our inboxes are flooded with marketing featuring words like “bae” (cringe) and Valentine's. 

Naturally, those who love to compile “world's most” lists are making them all about love. And while not terrifically scientific, some of the results are nonetheless fun. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How do we love the Huawei nova Y9a smartphone? Let us count the ways Lifestyle
  2. Love at the lodge: this luxe Limpopo getaway is a guaranteed 'I do' Travel
  3. WIN A BURSARY | Critical thinking skills will set your teen up for success Lifestyle
  4. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | LOL! Donovan and Davina Goliath give Netflix’s ‘Tinder Swindler’ a ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022