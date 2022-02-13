'Where in the World?' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the city with the #1 tourist attraction for lovers

The legendary canals of this European city have just been named the world's most romantic tourist attraction. Name it and you could win a cash prize

It's the second week of February, which of course means love — or something like it — is in the air. Woolies is stuffed with heart-shaped chocolates, the Netflorist folks are (I imagine) doing extra burpees to get in gear for the big day, and our inboxes are flooded with marketing featuring words like “bae” (cringe) and Valentine's.



Naturally, those who love to compile “world's most” lists are making them all about love. And while not terrifically scientific, some of the results are nonetheless fun. ..