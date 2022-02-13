'Where in the World?' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the city with the #1 tourist attraction for lovers
The legendary canals of this European city have just been named the world's most romantic tourist attraction. Name it and you could win a cash prize
13 February 2022 - 00:00
It's the second week of February, which of course means love — or something like it — is in the air. Woolies is stuffed with heart-shaped chocolates, the Netflorist folks are (I imagine) doing extra burpees to get in gear for the big day, and our inboxes are flooded with marketing featuring words like “bae” (cringe) and Valentine's.
Naturally, those who love to compile “world's most” lists are making them all about love. And while not terrifically scientific, some of the results are nonetheless fun. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.