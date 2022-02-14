The world’s most romantic city? This time, it’s not Paris

You don’t need to have a romantic bone in your body to know that Paris is the City of Love. Agree or not, this has become a commonly accepted cliché.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day this year, coupons, promotions, and discount company WeThrift decided to put together a list of the most romantic cities around the world where, they hope, romance will be guaranteed. But, this time round, Paris is not number one.

To select the top 15 romantic cities for the final list, they looked at eight determining factors in each: the number of romantic restaurants and hotels in each, its selection of parks and natural attractions, whether it has couple-friendly activities, its sights and landmarks, the number of times the city — and its sunsets — had been tagged on Instagram, and its spa and wellness offering.

These categories each carried a weight of 10 points and contributed to a final score of 80.