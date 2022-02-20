Road Trip

Come sunshine or snow, the Sani Pass is a natural high

Whether you’ve got 24, 48, or 72 hours to spend there, the Roof of Africa makes for a budget-friendly, thrilling getaway

KwaZulu-Natal may be famed for its year-round pleasant weather, warm beaches and gqom music but, within its arsenal, SA’s playground holds one other trump card: the Sani Pass.



One of the continent’s finest mountain passes, the Sani Pass region, located in the west of the province, is a stretch that unites the Underberg with our friendly neighbours in Mokhotlong, Lesotho. At a peak altitude of 2,876m, the area enjoys some of the most spectacular vistas this side of the equator. Whether you have a day, or a little bit longer, here is how to plan an affordable break in the “local Rockies”...