'Where in the World?' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the NYC landmark museum that's turning 150
When established, it had not a single work. Now it has more than 2-million covering 5,000 years of history. Name it and you could win a cash prize
20 February 2022 - 00:00
One of the world’s most famous museums celebrates a big birthday today — 150 years since it opened to the public in New York City, albeit about 30 blocks away from its current location.
In fact, this museum — the largest not only in the US but also in the western hemisphere — had planned to celebrate its 150th birthday two years ago with a series of special events to mark April 13 1870, the date on which the New York legislature passed an act to establish it. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.