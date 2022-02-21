‘It's a party out here’: Australia reopens borders to vaccinated travellers

Australia on Monday fully reopened its international borders to travellers vaccinated against the coronavirus after nearly two years of pandemic-related closings as tourists returned and hundreds of people were reunited with family and friends.

More than 50 international flights will reach the country through the day, including 27 touching down in Sydney, its largest city, as the tourism and hospitality sectors look to rebuild after getting hammered by Covid-19 restrictions.

“It is a very exciting day, one that I have been looking forward to for a long time, from the day that I first shut that border right at the start of the pandemic,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in the island state of Tasmania, which relies heavily on tourism.

After being away from loved ones for months there were many emotional reunions, including for Cindy Moss who travelled from the US state of Kentucky to see her daughter.

“I just haven't seen her in so long and it was such a big thing to be able to get over here. So I'm so excited,” she said after hugging her daughter, her voice cracking with emotion.

Tourism is one of Australia's biggest industries, worth more than A$60 billion (approx. R654bn) and employing about 5% of the country's workforce. But the sector was crippled after the country shut its borders in March 2020.