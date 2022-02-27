WIN R500 | What is the name of the Martin Luther King JR statue in DC?

February is Black History Month in the US, also known as African-American History Month, a time to honour the contributions and sacrifices made by Black Americans to the shaping of the nation.

Its history dates as far back as 1915, when a Harvard-trained historian named Carter G Woodson founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (it still exists today as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History), an organisation dedicated to researching and promoting achievements by Black Americans and other people of African descent.

That organisation launched “Negro History Week” in 1926, whose aim was to encourage the co-ordinated teaching of Black history in public schools. Woodson chose the second week in February because it coincided with the birthdays of the US president Abraham Lincoln, who was instrumental in ending slavery in the US, and Frederick Douglass, a former slave who was a prominent leader in the abolitionist movement.