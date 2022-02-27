'Where in the World?' Competition
WIN R500 | What is the name of the Martin Luther King JR statue in DC?
As the US celebrates Black History Month, we look at this statue of the civil rights leader in Washington DC. Name it and you could win a cash prize
February is Black History Month in the US, also known as African-American History Month, a time to honour the contributions and sacrifices made by Black Americans to the shaping of the nation.
Its history dates as far back as 1915, when a Harvard-trained historian named Carter G Woodson founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (it still exists today as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History), an organisation dedicated to researching and promoting achievements by Black Americans and other people of African descent.
That organisation launched “Negro History Week” in 1926, whose aim was to encourage the co-ordinated teaching of Black history in public schools. Woodson chose the second week in February because it coincided with the birthdays of the US president Abraham Lincoln, who was instrumental in ending slavery in the US, and Frederick Douglass, a former slave who was a prominent leader in the abolitionist movement.
Woodson hoped the exercise would be a vehicle for understanding and upliftment, providing a “real education”— one that “inspires people to live more abundantly, to learn to begin with life as they find it, and make it better.”
Fifty years after the first celebrations, US President Gerald Ford officially recognised all of February as Black History Month in 1976. Ford called upon Americans to “seize the opportunity to honour the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans”.
Every US president since, including Joe Biden this year, has officially declared February to be Black History Month.
With this faith, we will be able to hew out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hopeDr Martin Luther King Jr
Our picture this week is of a sculpture at the Martin Luther King Memorial in West Potomac Park next to the National Mall in Washington DC.
The entire memorial covers 1.6ha and includes this granite statue of the civil rights movement leader carved by sculptor Lei Yixin. The memorial opened to the public in August 2011, after more than two decades of planning, fundraising, and construction.
The name of the statue is taken from a line in King's famous “I Have a Dream” speech: “With this faith, we will be able to hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope.”
HOW TO ENTER
To stand a chance of winning R500, tell us the name of the statue of Dr Martin Luther King Jr at the Martin Luther King Memorial in Washington DC. E-mail your answer to travelquiz@sundaytimes.co.za before noon on Tuesday, March 1.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
- The competition is open to South African residents only.
- Only one entry per person is permissible.
- The same person is not eligible to win in a six-month period.
- The competition closes on March 1 2022 at noon.
- The winner will be chosen via a random draw from all eligible entries received.
- The winner will be notified via email. Their name will be published along with the correct answer in the Travel section of the Sunday Times Lifestyle magazine on March 6 2022.
