Drift away in a revamped railway carriage at this Eastern Cape lodge

Founders Lodge near Gqeberha has added the owner’s own train as a unique and exclusive accommodation option, with a private butler and pool

It was back in 2016 that Founders Lodge first opened to the public, on a private reserve next to the Eastern Cape’s famous Shamwari Game Reserve. An intimate seven-suite retreat of contemporary touches and historic furnishings, it was particularly special since the property had been the private retreat of Shamwari founder Adrian Gardiner and his family. Gardiner, also founder of the Mantis Collection of hotels and eco-lodges, is hailed as a pioneer of conservation in the Eastern Cape...