When he lived and worked in Kyiv, the eccentric Gorodetsky was known to wear only the most expensive suits, was one of the first in the city to buy a car, and strolled about the streets with a pet monkey. He was an avid hunter, and spent a year on safari “in Africa” (specific locations are unclear), after which he supposedly wrote and illustrated a book titled In the Jungles of Africa: Diary of a Hunt.

A legend about Gorodetsky House is that it was the result of a bet he made. The land on which it stands is so steep that from the front it appears to have only three floors. However, from the rear, all of its six floors can be seen. Gorodetsky's hunting obsession also explains the façade, with a menagerie of creatures, including frogs, dolphins, elephants, lizards, deers, eagles and even rhinos.

It opened in 1903 as a luxury apartment building in which Gorodetsky himself lived. But his financial troubles led to its having to be auctioned off in 1913. It changed hands several times but was abandoned during World War 2. After the war it was used as a medical clinic by top Communist Party officials and their families.

While today an official government building, it is a popular tourist draw in Kyiv, which can be seen inside on specially booked tours.

The house is known by another name, which is a reference to a creature from Greek mythology, a fire-breathing monster with the head of a lion, the body of a goat, and the tail of a dragon. While none of these creatures are represented in the sculptures, it is said the building got the nickname because of its gloomy atmosphere.



