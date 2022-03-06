'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the Kyiv landmark where Zelensky said: 'I am here'
The Ukranian president filmed himself in front of this building to show that he had not left the city. Name it and you could win a cash prize
On February 26, two days after Russia invaded Ukraine, and with reports circulating that embattled President Volodymyr Zelensky was abandoning Kyiv and calling on his people to surrender, he took to social media to refute the reports.
In footage picked up and played over and over by the world's news channels last week, Zelensky appears on a street in Kyiv, insisting in a shaky, selfie-style video: “I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth.”
While it’s hard to take one’s eyes off of him, one can’t miss the building swaying in the background: a dark-grey edifice of columns and fantastical sculptures. As he declares, “Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children and we will protect all of this,” it seems his chosen backdrop is of some significance.
Indeed, it is a celebrated building in Kyiv. Called Gorodetsky House, it sits across the pedestrian-only street from the president’s office at 10 Bankova Street, and has been used as a location for official and diplomatic ceremonies since 2005. In fact, it is the spot where Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Ukranian counterpart Viktor Yushchenko in 2006 and has been, as LA Times writer Carolina A Miranda calls it, “an unlikely survivor of 20th-century turmoil”.
Built between 1901 and 1903, it is the work of Polish architect Vladislav Gorodetsky (alternatively spelt Władysław Horodecki), who grew up in Ukraine and became something of a celebrity in the late 1800s during Kiev's construction boom.
Gorodetsky (1863-1930) designed several significant buildings in Kyiv, including the Karaite Kenesa (a synagogue), the National Art Museum of Ukraine, and the St Nicholas Roman Catholic Cathedral. One look at the latter and you'll see why Gorodetsky is also known both as the “Gaudi of Ukraine” and the “Polish Gaudi”.
When he lived and worked in Kyiv, the eccentric Gorodetsky was known to wear only the most expensive suits, was one of the first in the city to buy a car, and strolled about the streets with a pet monkey. He was an avid hunter, and spent a year on safari “in Africa” (specific locations are unclear), after which he supposedly wrote and illustrated a book titled In the Jungles of Africa: Diary of a Hunt.
A legend about Gorodetsky House is that it was the result of a bet he made. The land on which it stands is so steep that from the front it appears to have only three floors. However, from the rear, all of its six floors can be seen. Gorodetsky's hunting obsession also explains the façade, with a menagerie of creatures, including frogs, dolphins, elephants, lizards, deers, eagles and even rhinos.
It opened in 1903 as a luxury apartment building in which Gorodetsky himself lived. But his financial troubles led to its having to be auctioned off in 1913. It changed hands several times but was abandoned during World War 2. After the war it was used as a medical clinic by top Communist Party officials and their families.
While today an official government building, it is a popular tourist draw in Kyiv, which can be seen inside on specially booked tours.
The house is known by another name, which is a reference to a creature from Greek mythology, a fire-breathing monster with the head of a lion, the body of a goat, and the tail of a dragon. While none of these creatures are represented in the sculptures, it is said the building got the nickname because of its gloomy atmosphere.
HOW TO ENTER
To stand a chance of winning R500, tell us the popular nickname by which Gorodetsky House is known. E-mail your answer to travelquiz@sundaytimes.co.za before noon on Tuesday, March 8.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
- The competition is open to South African residents only.
- Only one entry per person is permissible.
- The same person is not eligible to win in a six-month period.
- The competition closes on March 8 2022 at noon.
- The winner will be chosen via a random draw from all eligible entries received.
- The winner will be notified via email. Their name will be published along with the correct answer in the Travel section of the Sunday Times Lifestyle magazine on March 15 2022.
• Last week's winner is Antonio Nunes. The answer was the Stone of Hope.