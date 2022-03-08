WATCH | This ad inviting travellers to explore SA will leave you deep in the feels

“Come as you are. Leave as you will never be again.”

This is the message behind the newly launched campaign by the department of travel and tourism, as it encourages international travellers to visit destinations across SA.

The department released the advert under the banner “Live Again”. It features tourist attractions including the Blyde River Canon in Mpumalanga, Bo-Kaap in Cape Town and the Nelson Mandela capture site in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.

“We invite you with open arms to our wonderful country,” the voice of Mandela can be heard in the background.

The advert was revealed during the “Live Again” launch last week.

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu launched the campaign in Johannesburg at the opening of Meetings Africa, an event aimed at showcasing SA’s businesses to a global audience of attendees including exhibitors and buyers.

Sisulu said the Covid-19 pandemic and two years of restrictions resulted in the cancellation of events and subsequent financial losses.

The advert, which is just more than two minutes long, captures the beauty and cultural diversity of SA and serves as a great motivation for local and international travellers who want to explore the country.

Need some travel inspiration? Watch the full advert below: