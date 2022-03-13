Hotel Review

Modern comforts and a noble past make magic at Steenberg Hotel & Spa

Fine wines, amazing food, a unique art collection and a backstory starring an incredible woman are all part of the charm at this Cape Town wineland treasure

Behind every landmark hotel is always a good origin story, and the Steenberg Hotel & Spa in Constantia, Cape Town, is no exception. Scratch a little deeper into the intriguing history of the estate, today a provincial heritage site, and you will discover a lot of firsts, the most extraordinary of which is the story of the original owner, Catharina Ras...