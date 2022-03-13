My Travelling Life

Stand-up jokester Mark Banks: I’d go to the moon, but it has no atmosphere

Back on stage in a one-man show, comedian Mark Banks recalls eating a rat in Morocco, and being mistaken for a Bollywood star in India

My travels have been underwhelming since Covid began. My busiest route was lounge, kitchen, lounge, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom. This route is now being picked up by Safair as their latest domestic route...