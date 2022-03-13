My Travelling Life
Stand-up jokester Mark Banks: I’d go to the moon, but it has no atmosphere
Back on stage in a one-man show, comedian Mark Banks recalls eating a rat in Morocco, and being mistaken for a Bollywood star in India
13 March 2022 - 00:00
My travels have been underwhelming since Covid began. My busiest route was lounge, kitchen, lounge, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom. This route is now being picked up by Safair as their latest domestic route...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.