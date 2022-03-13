'Where in the World?' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the largest hot spring in the US
Widely hailed as the world's first national park, Yellowstone turns 150 this month. Name its famous geothermal attraction and you could win a cash prize
13 March 2022 - 00:00
This month marks a milestone in conservation history: 150 years since Yellowstone National Park was declared in 1872, the first national park in the US and widely called the world's first too. It's generally agreed that Yellowstone was the world's first instance of large-scale wilderness preservation in the public interest and that, with Yellowstone, the Americans in essence invented the national park. ..
