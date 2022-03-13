Travel

'Where in the World?' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the largest hot spring in the US

Widely hailed as the world's first national park, Yellowstone turns 150 this month. Name its famous geothermal attraction and you could win a cash prize

13 March 2022 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

This month marks a milestone in conservation history: 150 years since Yellowstone National Park was declared in 1872, the first national park in the US and widely called the world's first too. It's generally agreed that Yellowstone was the world's first instance of large-scale wilderness preservation in the public interest and that, with Yellowstone, the Americans in essence invented the national park. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Feathers fly in new Chicken Licken scrap Food
  2. Find the perfect fit for your fitness passion in adidas’s new sports bra ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. From ginger to lemon grass: How to grow and use herbs for the braai Home & Gardening
  4. 'Chocolate Log' is back — but is the new version as tasty as the original? Food
  5. ‘He was such a good grandpa’: Ndaba Mandela on growing up with Madiba Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT