Discover Pretoria's pretty, gritty splendour on a city walking tour

This half-day tour is a perfect blend of old architecture, interesting history and fresh energy — just make sure you take a bag for the mielies

It’s ironic that, sometimes, places on our doorstep can feel the most distant. Take, for example, Pretoria’s inner city which, according to guide Gilda Swanepoel, “became forgotten with the exodus of the middle class to the Eastern suburbs”. ..