Three must-see Pretoria attractions show what it means to be South African
These often overlooked yet iconic attractions all speak to the nuanced narrative of a country: past, present, and future
20 March 2022 - 00:00
Unless you call it home, Pretoria is one of the most overlooked South African cities, particularly in terms of tourism. It may not have the holiday vibes of Durban, the gritty X-factor of Joburg, or the cool kid on the block reputation of Cape Town, but if you take the time to uncover it, you’ll discover a nuanced narrative of what it means to be South African: past, present, and future. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.