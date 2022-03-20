Three must-see Pretoria attractions show what it means to be South African

These often overlooked yet iconic attractions all speak to the nuanced narrative of a country: past, present, and future

Unless you call it home, Pretoria is one of the most overlooked South African cities, particularly in terms of tourism. It may not have the holiday vibes of Durban, the gritty X-factor of Joburg, or the cool kid on the block reputation of Cape Town, but if you take the time to uncover it, you’ll discover a nuanced narrative of what it means to be South African: past, present, and future. ..