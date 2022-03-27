'Where in the World?' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the happiest country in Africa
This Indian Ocean island is the highest ranking African nation on the UN's 2022 list of the world's happiest countries. Name it and you could win a cash prize
27 March 2022 - 00:00
Regular readers of this section may remember the World Happiness Report, an annual ranking of nations according to citizens' sense of wellbeing. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.