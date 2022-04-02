IN PICTURES | Ten new murals add bright splashes to Cape Town CBD

“Imagine a city ... where every street was awash with a million colours and little phrases. Where standing at a bus stop was never boring. A city that felt like a party where everyone was invited ...”

So said Banksy, the world's most famous anonymous artist, once, extolling the value of public art.

Well, if street art a party makes, then Cape Town's party just got a little bigger thanks to the International Public Art Festival (IPAF), the sixth edition of which has just wrapped, adding 10 more works to the 133 murals painted in previous years.

Each February since 2017, the festival organisers have invited up to 30 SA and international artists to Cape Town to produce works on the walls and doors of private homes, public spaces, schools, office blocks and factories. The results, they say, are “an epitome of creative expression for all Capetonians and visitors to enjoy”.