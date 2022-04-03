Jeffreys Bay: a super getaway for surfers, nature lovers and thrill-seekers

The beach town in the Eastern Cape is finally gearing up again for the J-Bay Open — but there’s more to explore than popular surf spots

Jeffreys Bay is the quintessential holiday town: laid back, with long stretches of beach and splendid waves for surfing. An ever-popular destination for South Africans planning their annual vaycays, come December when Gautengers flock to its shore, it can take up to 10 minutes to get past the town’s one traffic light — or so I’m told. ..