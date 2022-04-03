'Where in the World?' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the street where you'll find this gorgeous new mural

As part of the International Public Art Festival, this Cape Town street just got a new artwork. Name it and you could win a cash prize

Graffiti and other forms of “uninvited” art are certainly a divisive subject. Those opposed will say that unsolicited markings on private and public property are illegal acts of vandalism. Those in favour argue that they are forms of artistic expression that can enrich and democratise city spaces...