'Where in the World?' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the street where you'll find this gorgeous new mural
As part of the International Public Art Festival, this Cape Town street just got a new artwork. Name it and you could win a cash prize
03 April 2022 - 00:00
Graffiti and other forms of “uninvited” art are certainly a divisive subject. Those opposed will say that unsolicited markings on private and public property are illegal acts of vandalism. Those in favour argue that they are forms of artistic expression that can enrich and democratise city spaces...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.