'Welcome seeker': Cape Town targets youth with game-inspired campaign

A new campaign launched by Cape Town Tourism is looking to reboot the city’s fortunes by attracting younger travellers using a never-before-seen gamer-style format that invites the “player” to explore according to their own interests.

Also aiming to show how the Mother City has something for everyone, the landmark Find Your Freedom immersive travel experience lets “seekers” start by first choosing their language (English or German), and then the overall theme of their adventure based on one of three guides: the Fearless Foodie, the Nature Warrior or the Urban Adventurer.

Each guide has a card describing their character attributes. Anathi the Urban Adventurer “believes that culture isn’t static. It’s evolving,” and has the powers of “trend-setting, finding secret city gems and being effortlessly cool”.