Why the !Xaus Lodge offers the perfect weekend escape for star gazers

Much as it pains to admit it, New Zealanders know a thing or two about looking after the natural environment.

From successfully repopulating islands with endangered species to audacious plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, they know how to put nature first. And now the Kiwis apparently have their sights set on saving the night sky, with plans to become the world’s first ‘Dark Sky Nation’, minimising light pollution to ensure the sanctity of the stars.

Though Elon Musk’s Starlink project may soon fill the heavens with up to 12,000 satellites — all in pursuit of high-speed internet in the world’s most remote corners — New Zealanders seem unperturbed.

Today the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve is one of the largest in the world, while dozens of other communities and far-flung regions have signed up for Dark Sky accreditation.

It’s all part of an initiative of the US-based International Dark-Sky Association, a non-profit organisation that works to minimise light pollution and protect the night skies for present and future generations. In 2001 it launched its International Dark-Sky Places (IDSP) programme to celebrate communities and landscapes around the world where efforts were under way to reduce light pollution and preserve night sky darkness.

But happily, you don’t have to go to New Zealand to see what it’s all about.